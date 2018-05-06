Infant Jesus of Prague procession traverses city surrounded by worshippers

Prague, May 6 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of worshippers in Prague accompanied Sunday's public procession of the infant Jesus of Prague, a historic 16th-century wax-coated wooden statue of the child Jesus from the Discalced Carmelite Church of Our Lady Victorious in Malá Strana, where a coronation feast and a floral offering also took place.

According to Roman Catholic tradition, the 47 cm tall statue, depicting Christ aged 3, was sculpted in Spain and arrived in Bohemia (Czech Republic) in the 16th century as a wedding gift of a Spanish noblewoman that married a local nobleman. The wooden sculpture is believed to have belonged to Saint Teresa of Avila herself.

All over the world, there are many replicas of this Infant Jesus in Catholic churches, sometimes with the quotation, "The more you honor me, the more I will bless you."

After 50 years of communist regime, the infant Jesus of Prague procession tradition was recovered in 1995.

However, due to the fragile state of the original statue, which survived various wars and plunder, means that nowadays the procession's figurine is a replica, while the original remains in the church and is venerated and adorned with flowers beside its main altar.

On Saturday morning the figure was dressed in its red embroidered vestments, an ermine cloak and a new handmade lace around its neck prior to being venerated by worshippers.

Today, on the first Sunday of May, as every year, the coronation feast and 45-minute public procession take place amid a sea of devotees and curious tourists watching the religious event.

Due to this weekend's acts and Sunday's crowning ceremony, worshippers have arrived from around the world from England, Mexico, Sweden, Canada, Spain, Singapore or Philippines among other nations.