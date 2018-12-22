Marine biologists conduct wildlife survey off South African coast

Cape Town (South Africa), Dec 22 (efe-epa).- An epa-efe photojournalist accompanied researchers, students and curious snorkelers for a marine biology survey off the western coast of South Africa, as seen in breathtaking images released by epa on Saturday.

Led by Professor Colin Attwood from the University of Cape Town, the expedition – which has become an annual event for the past seven years – was dedicated to identifying and logging marine species within a designated area of the Simon's Town harbor, located on the eastern side of the Cape Peninsula.

This information helps establish a pattern of change in the marine ecosystem over time.

Of particular interest is the vast number of alien species which proliferate in the harbor due to foreign visiting vessels, which carry species from across the oceans into southern African waters.