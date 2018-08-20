The vulture whisperer: Feeding, defending birds of prey in Spain’s mountains

Santa Cilia de Panzano, Aug 20 (EFE).- Climb up the hills above Santa Cilia de Panzano, in northeastern rural Spain, and you may come across a huge crowd of vultures surrounding Manuel Aguilera, a lover of the birds of prey who has dedicated his life to their well-being.

Every day, he drives into nature laden with meat to feed the myriad of griffon vultures that populate the mountains near his home village, a tiny cluster of houses in the Sierra de Guara.

"It takes you to another dimension. I feel the same as when I was 12 and I would hide in a carcass to have the vultures close by," he tells EFE, his voice slightly less gruff now that the cluster of tourists that usually surrounds him has dissolved.

He recalls how the carrion-eaters were seen as pests throughout his childhood, but his grandfather instilled in him a lifelong love and appreciation for the creatures.

Spanish and European legislation has alternately brought and removed barriers for vultures, at times protecting them, at times banning farmers from leaving dead animals out in nature, thus depriving them of their main source of food.

Though they are now protected in the country, Aguilera says one of the main threats they face is human overpopulation and overcrowding.

"Before, you'd come here alone and there would be very few people and now there's many people,! he says, but he acknowledges that "the human species, our species, is always prepared to develop new techniques to defend nature."

Throughout his years in the mountains, Aguilera has gotten to know some of the griffon vultures exceptionally well.

A few are named and trust him enough to sit peacefully beside him as he feeds them.

The spectacle has attracted birdwatchers from across the globe, who, in exchange for a donation to a charity he collaborates with, are allowed to huddle around Aguilera and take pictures.

The money goes to help one of his passion projects: helping people in Gambia set up similar vulture feeding systems so they too can both protect the birds, chronically targeted by poachers, and attract tourism.

Clutching his hat he got from Gambia and trying to stop his voice from betraying too much emotion, he begins to explain his ideal future, in which there’s more than just him alone on a mountain, surrounded by gawkers clutching cameras and binoculars.

He believes anyone who wants to should be able to set up similar feeding areas anywhere where there are vultures to show they are not just economically necessary, but also a natural treasure that must be protected.

"Who are we to decide what lives or dies? In 1,000 years, I’d like for the vultures to be here, as well as the people that come to see them," he says firmly.