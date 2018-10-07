Thousands of dogs join owners to call Brexit barking mad, seek vote on deal

London, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- Thousands of dogs, and their owners, demonstrated in central London on Sunday to call for a referendum on the terms of Brexit, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Canines of all breeds and sizes, some adorned with eye-catching accessories or carrying banners with slogans, participated in an event called the Wooferendum.

"As man’s best friend, we can see that Brexit is a real dog’s dinner," the organizers said in a statement. "That's why canines all over the country are starting a Wooferendum, howling on behalf of the millions of people in the UK who believe Brexit is a huge mistake."

The aim of the protest was not to call for a new Brexit vote, rather to press for one on whether the final agreement that the United Kingdom's government will eventually reach with the European Union is democratically acceptable or just barking mad.

Many dogs were aware of the EU's ruling on travel: "As an EU national, you can freely travel with your cat, dog or ferret if it has a European pet passport."

Vast numbers of four-legged participants, all dutifully on leads as stipulated by the organizers, met at 12 pm at Waterloo Place and trotted through central London to Parliament Square to ensure their voices were heard.

"Every bark counts," the organizers said.

The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has flatly refused to call another referendum, saying it would be a betrayal of the outcome of the 2016 vote in which just over 17 million voters committed the UK's population of more than 60 million - not counting dogs - to leave more than 40 years of union with the EU.

The adoption of pet passports has meant that humans and their best friends can enjoy freedom of movement within the EU.

One border collie carried a placard saying, "Borders against borders."