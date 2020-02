Paloma (Ana de Armas) in No Time To Die, an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film. EFE/EPA/NICOLA DOVE/DANJAQ MGM HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Director) and Lashana Lynch (Nomi) on the set of No Time to Die, an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film.

Ana de Armas (Paloma) and Cary Joji Fukunaga (Director) on the set of No Time To Die, an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) talks to Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) in a nightclub in Jamaica in No Time To Die, an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film.

In the dim light of a small and deserted square, the flicker of a neon bar sign exposes the silhouette of a man in a suit. Suddenly, an explosion lights up the screen to reveal Daniel Craig, back with a license to kill one last time.

This was just a glimpse of the latest James Bond instalment No Time To Die that Efe was shown during a tour of the famous Pinewood Studios. EFE-EPA