Photo provided by the Rewilding Argentina Foundation showing a Yaboti tortoise brought in from Paraguay and being cared for prior to being released back into the wild in Argentina, where they are apparently extinct. EFE/ Rewilding Argentina Foundation

Photo provided by the Rewilding Argentina Foundation showing several Yaboti tortoises brought in from Paraguay and being cared for prior to their release back into the wild in Argentina, where they are apparently extinct. EFE/ Rewilding Argentina Foundation

A group of 10 Yaboti tortoises, formerly the largest land species of tortoise in Argentina but now apparently extinct in that country, were transported from Paraguay and then released in Argentina's El Impenetrable National Park, the Rewilding Argentina Foundation reported on Monday.

This is the largest transfer of animals between the two countries for a reintroduction project, with Paraguay's Urutau Refuge donating the first 40 tortoises of which, after going through a quarantine in Argentina's northeastern Corrientes province, 10 were then transferred to the El Impenetrable National Park in Chaco province, also in the northeast.