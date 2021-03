Omama Abo Hilal checks her phone near the Bosphorus in front of the Galata Tower in front of the Eminonu New Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 March 2021. (Issued 13 March 2021). EFE-EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Syrian activist, journalist and artist living in exile in Germany, Wafa Ali Mustafa, drinks coffee in Kreuzberg district prior to an interview in Berlin, Germany, 03 March 2021 (Issued 13 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Syrian activist, journalist and artist living in exile in Germany, Wafa Ali Mustafa, speaks during her virtual appearance in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly from an office in Berlin, Germany, 02 March 2021 (Issued 13 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Syrian activist, journalist, and artist living in exile in Germany, Wafa Ali Mustafa, holds a photo of her father, prior to an interview in Berlin, Germany, 03 March 2021 (Issued 13 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

On 15 September 2013, Omama’s father took her to look for universities and dropped her off with the promise of picking her up the next day. She never saw him again.

He was one of the tens of thousands of Syrian civilians who have been disappeared during the brutal civil war. EFE-EPA

