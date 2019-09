100 years of Waldorf: Weird or wonderful?

Students make home-paper at outdoors kindergarten with Waldorf pedagogy "Lesmir" in Liberec, Czech Republic, 06 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A student helps during harvesting of rye at outdoors kindergarten with Waldorf pedagogy in Prague, Czech Republic, 29 July 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Students play during a dual celebration of the 100th anniversary of Waldorf Schools and the 50th anniversary of the Washington Waldorf School, in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 07 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Staff members attend a training on Waldorf teaching methods during preparations for the new term the Waldorf School of Jordan, Amman, Jordan, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A general view of Waldorf Imhoff school in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

=Children climb a tree at the Waldorf Imhoff school in Cape Town, South Africa, 14 August 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Students during an outdoor class at Jagad Alit Waldorf school in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

Young students strike a pose during a break from sweeping leaves off the outdoor playing area at the Panyotai Waldorf school on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Students take part in a art class at the Micael School in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A teacher assist the chidren during outdoor play activities at the Waldorf Kelip Kelip Preschool in Shah Alam, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Teacher and young students perform morning routine activities at the Waldorf Kelip Kelip Preschool in Shah Alam, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A teacher helps a student complete his water color painting during an arts lesson at the Panyotai Waldorf school on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Students play with pipes at outdoors kindergarten with Waldorf pedagogy "Lesmir" in Liberec, Czech Republic, 06 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Students and teachers practice morning circle at outdoors kindergarten with Waldorf pedagogy "Lesmir" in Liberec, Czech Republic, 06 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK