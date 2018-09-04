FC Barcelona poses for a team photo before their International Champions Cup match against A.C. Milan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Barcelona on Tuesday held a training session with 11 players missing from practice, all of whom were called up for international play by their respective national teams with many to play in upcoming UEFA Nations League opening matches.

However, Argentina star Lionel Messi, who decided to take a break from his national team after Argentina's frustrating 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, stayed put in Barcelona, taking part in the practice led by Barça coach Ernesto Valverde.

Also present at Barcelona's home stadium Camp Nou for practice was Spain's left-back Jordi Alba, who did not make the most recent squad, and center-back Gerard Pique, who retired from La Roja.

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic was at Tuesday's training but will join his national team later this week.

The team will continue training on Wednesday and Thursday with team management planning to give all players a break from team workouts from Friday to Sunday.

The Barcelona players already called up for their national teams are:

France defender Samuel Umtiti and forward Ousmane Dembele.

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Brazil midfielders Coutinho and Arthur.

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Sergi Roberto.

Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal.