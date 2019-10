Some 2,000 migrants, who have spent weeks in the Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala, set out on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, on their way north to the United States. EFE-EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco

Some 2,000 migrants, who have spent weeks in the Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala, set out before dawn Saturday on their way north to the United States.

The caravan, estimated to have set out on foot around 5:00 am, is made up of Salvadorans, Cubans, Haitians and some Africans, who were given no trouble by the authorities about undertaking the journey.