A view of an eye of an African elephant standing in the warm sun during a cold snap at Joburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

A maize crop completely affected by the lack of enough rains in Mutoko, 150 km east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe,13 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

At least 200 elephants have starved to death in Hwange National Park, the largest in Zimbabwe, after a period of prolonged drought, official sources told Efe on Monday.

"We have lost quite a number of elephants due to starvation. There is no food. We are desperately waiting for the rains," said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of Zimbabwe (Zimparks).