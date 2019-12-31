Sydney was one of the first cities to ring in 2020 on Tuesday with a fireworks display, while Australia grappled to bring raging wildfires under control elsewhere. Other cities were gearing up to follow suit - saying goodbye to 2019 and welcoming in the New Year. EFE
The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during the Family Fireworks as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
South Korean celebrate on New Years Eve at the Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
Residents and tourists watch the New Year's Eve fireworks show at Yulpo Beach in Yulpo, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
People hold smoke bombs and a 2020 sign as they prepare to welcome the new year in Amritsar, India, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
South Korean Buddhist devotees pray at the Jogyesa temple on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
Pakistani children play outside on New Year's Eve during the last sunset of 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD