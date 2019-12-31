The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during the Family Fireworks as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean celebrate on New Years Eve at the Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Residents and tourists watch the New Year's Eve fireworks show at Yulpo Beach in Yulpo, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People hold smoke bombs and a 2020 sign as they prepare to welcome the new year in Amritsar, India, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

South Korean Buddhist devotees pray at the Jogyesa temple on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN