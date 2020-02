Spanish director Pedro Almodovar (L) and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas (R), 2020 Academy Awards nominees for Pain and Glory, pose during the Oscar Week - International Feature Film, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

(L-R) South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Polish director Jan Komasa, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, French director Ladj Ly, North Macedonian directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov pose during the Oscar Week - International Feature Film, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 2020 Academy Awards nominee for Pain and Glory, poses during the Oscar Week - International Feature Film, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

British director Sam Mendes poses during an interview with Efe in Madrid ahead of the 10 January 2020 premiere in Spain of his highly acclaimed war film "1917." EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

(L-R) French director Ladj Ly, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar attend the Oscar Week - International Feature Film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Few question the quality of the films in the running for Oscar glory in 2020.

But little drama is expected on awards night because there are overwhelming favorites in most of this year's main categories, with the best-picture race offering perhaps the best chance for an upset.

"Joker" leads the way with 11 Oscar nominations heading into Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, while "1917," "The Irishman," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" have 10 nods apiece.