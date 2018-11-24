A River Plate fan tries to enter El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the Nov. 24, 2018, second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River and crosstown arch-rival Boca Juniors. EPA-EFE/ Juan Ignacio Rocoroni

Boca Juniors player Pablo Perez (center) leaves the locker room at River Plate's El Monumental Stadium in the company of medical staff after Boca's bus was attacked by River fans on Nov. 24,, 2018. The teams are scheduled to play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 24. The teams tied 2-2 in the Nov. 11 first leg. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Rocoroni

Pablo Perez, the captain of Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors, has been taken to a local hospital following an attack here Saturday on the team's bus as it was arriving at River Plate's El Monumental Stadium for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors and its crosstown arch-rival played to a 2-2 draw in the Nov. 11 first leg at La Bombonera Stadium, located in another district of the capital.

Two of Perez's teammates, Carlos Tevez and Agustin Almendra, also reportedly are not in condition to play the final due to injuries suffered in the attack.

Almendra has several cuts on his body and Tevez vomited repeatedly in the locker room as a result of the pepper gas authorities used to disperse the rowdy fans, according to sources close to Boca.

River Plate supporters threw rocks and other objects, apparently bottles, and shattered some of the vehicles' windows in the attack on the opposing club's bus.

Because of the violent fan behavior, the match's initially scheduled start time of 5 pm local time was postponed by one hour.

"Due the incident with Club Boca Juniors' bus, the game has been postponed until 18.00," South America's Conmebol soccer federation said on Twitter.

Conmebol officials held a meeting at El Monumental Stadium with Boca and River executives following the violent incident and after receiving Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici's request that the match be suspended due to a lack of safety conditions.

The potential for violence was such a pressing concern that away fans were barred from both legs of the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.