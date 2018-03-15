Regional police members escort Olympique Marseille supporters in Bilbao, Spain, 15 March 2018. Athletic Bilbao will face Olympique Marseille in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Two regional police members patrol at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018, hours before the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Regional police members patrol at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018, hours before the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Olympique Marseille supporters clash with regional police members at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018, hours before the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Olympique Marseille supporters clash with regional police members at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018, hours before the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Olympique Marseille's supporters cheer during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second soccer leg match between Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Marseille at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Police in Spain's Basque Country arrested three fans of French club Marseille for acts of hooliganism during that team's Europa League round-of-16, second-leg match here Thursday night against Athletic Bilbao.

Sources with the Ertzaintza police force said the three suspects were involved in violent incidents that left two security guards injured, although the degree of their participation remains unclear.

Basurto University Hospital, where the injured were taken, issued a medical update saying that one 57-year-old guard had been wounded in the neck and head by a sharp object but was not in serious condition.

The other guard's injuries included a combined fourth and fifth metacarpal fracture in his right hand, although the patient has been treated and already discharged.

The first act of aggression took place 15 minutes after the 7 pm kickoff near the entrance to San Mames Stadium - Athletic Bilbao's home ground - after one of the guards had shouted at some Marseille fans.

Later, a group of Marseille supporters entered the stadium and attacked and wounded the other guard in the hand.

Fans in the Marseille section of the stadium also set off some flares prior to the start of the match, one of which landed in an area filled with Athletic Bilbao supporters.

The stadium was cleared without incident after the match, which Marseille won 2-1 to earn a 5-2 victory on aggregate and a berth in the quarter-finals of this secondary European club soccer competition.