Myanmar and Thai Buddhist monks take part in an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

A Thai Buddhist monk (L) poses for a photo as he takes part in an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

Myanmar and Thai Buddhist monks take part in an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

Myanmar and Thai Buddhist monks take part in an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

A Thai Buddhist monk holds his alms bowl during an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

Myanmar and Thai Buddhist monks take part in an alms offering ceremony in Mandalay, Myanmar, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NYEN CHAN NANG

A sea of monks in maroon and saffron robes received donations in a mass alms-giving Buddhist ceremony held in the ancient city of Mandalay in northern Myanmar on Sunday.

The event, which marked the end of Vassa, the three-month monastic retreat observed by Southeast Asian Buddhists during the monsoon period each year, brought together 30,000 monks from Thailand and Myanmar in a large esplanade near Mandalay’s Chan Mya Tharsi airport. EFE-EPA