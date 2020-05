Yemeni children play in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis walk through a street in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen, 20 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A militiaman of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) takes part in fighting against Yemeni pro-government forces in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Militiamen of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) ride a truck during fighting against Yemeni pro-government forces in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A militiaman of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) wears a badge with the flag of former South Yemen during fighting against Yemeni pro-government forces in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Thirty years after the reunification of north and south Yemen, the Arab country is sliding into fragmentation and chaos as a result of a bitter, multifaceted armed conflict riddled with regional interference.

In April, southern separatists declared self-rule, breaking the fragile pact with the Yemeni government, which is based in the coastal city of Aden, ousted from the capital Sana’a by Houthi rebels.EFE-EPA

