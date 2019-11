Cambodian rowers take a rest on a military ship during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian rowers enjoy their lunch on a racing boat during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian rower takes a rest on his racing boat during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian rowers take a rest on their racing boats during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian people row their racing boats during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian man pulls his racing boats during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian men row their racing boats next to a military ship during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian men look at racing boats taking part in the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian rowers take a rest during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Rowers were taking to Tonle Sap River on Monday as part of the annual Water Festival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The annual festival runs between 10-12 November and will see about 300 racing boats in attendance - most teams hailing from provinces along the Mekong River.

A visual story by Epa's Mak Remissa.