A filer picture shows members of the Ejercito Zapatista de Liberacion Nacional (EZLN, Zapatista Army of National Liberation) march in support of 43 missing students, which vanished in Iguala municipality, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, Oct.8, 2014. EPA-EFE/Miguel Abarca

More than 4,000 women from across the world gathered on Friday in the mountains of southeast Mexico for a meeting organized by an indigenous rebel group on how to end gender-based violence.

It was the second of its kind of meeting of struggling women organized by the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN).