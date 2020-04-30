Forty-five years after the end of Vietnam War (1955-1975), hundreds of Vietnamese veterans from the defeated side who were injured in the conflict are still without any entitlement to disability pensions and are forced to work till the end to survive.

Nguyen Huu, 66, still remembers Apr. 30, 1975 with bitterness as the day the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam and North Vietnamese army took Saigon – now known as Ho Chi Minh City – and sealed South Vietnam's defeat. For him it was the day "we lost our country." EFE-EPA