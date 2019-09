Ramon Magsaysay 2019 laureate Raymundo Cayabyab from the Philippines smiles during the award ceremony in Manila, Philippines, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ramon Magsaysay 2019 laureates (L-R) Raymundo Cayabyab from the Philippines, Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Kim Jong-ki from South Korea and Ravish Kumar from India pose for pictures prior to the awarding ceremony in Manila, Philippines, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Two journalists, a human rights defender, a philanthropist and a musician received on Monday the 2019 Magsaysay Awards, widely known as the "Asian Nobel Peace Prize," in a ceremony held in Manila.

The ceremony took place at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and was attended by foreign diplomats, senators and politicians.