Gilberto Assef (R) and Anderson Neves (L) with a map of the Earth at Flat Con in Sao Paul, Brazil. 20 September 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Gilberto Assef (L) and Anderson Neves (R) with a model of the Earth at Flat Con in Sao Paul, Brazil. 20 September 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

An employee at the Royal Mint in Madrid works on a design to commemorate the fifth centenary of the circumnavigation of Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano, Madrid, Spain. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

The Armada takes part in Magellan's circumnavigation 500th anniversary in Sanlúcar de Barrameda from where he departed, Cádiz, Spain, 20 September 2019. EFE/Román Ríos

Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan changed the course of history when 500 years ago he embarked on a voyage around the world.

To mark the epic voyage six crewmembers departed on the Pros sailboat Friday from Sanlúcar on a trip that will last three years and will commemorate Magallen and Elcano's feat.