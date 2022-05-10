Leonor Fernández, spokeswoman for the SEK School Parents' Association, speaking to the press at the headquarters of the Paraguayan Ministry of Education, in Asunción. EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

An alleged sexual abuse of a six-year-old in a Paraguay school has shocked the nation and blown the lid off the high rates of violence against children in the South American country.

On Friday, a woman alleged that some students had abused her boy in a school bathroom and the school authorities had failed to act.

The incident occurred last month, but it hogged the headlines after the mother reported to the press and spoke to a group of journalists with her back to TV cameras.

The woman said "three to four" students abused the boy on Apr.26.

Between January and March, the government received 662 complaints of sexual abuse against boys and girls – an average of seven a day in a country of 7.1 million inhabitants. EFE

