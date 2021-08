A former German Democratic Republic watch tower is pictured on a construction site in a side street near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2021 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A Jesus figure (R), part of a grave, can be seen next to remains of the former backcountry part of the Berlin Wall, that stands on the site of the St. Hedwig cemetery between trees and bushes in Berlin, Germany, 28 July 2021 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Passer-by move in front of preserved remains of the former Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall Memorial with the TV tower in the background in Berlin, Germany, 28 July 2021 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

An element of the former Berlin Wall is designed in protest for Belarus at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2021 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A former German Democratic Republic watch tower is pictured behind barbed-wire of a fence of a construction site in a side street near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2021 (issued 12 August 2021). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

60 years on, Berlin remembers the wall that should not have been

Germany marks on August 13 sixty years since the beginning of the construction of the Berlin Wall, which would become the symbol of the traumatic division of the country during the Cold War.

On August 13 1961, Berlin residents woke up to a city divided by barricades and barbed wire put up by the eastern side, only two months after the communist Germany head of state Walter Ulbricht said a wall would not be built.EFE

