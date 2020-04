Pakistani journalists shout slogans during a protest against deteriorating security situation for journalists in the country and to mark World Press Freedom day, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NADEEM KHAWER

A Pakistani journalist signs a banner during a protest against deteriorating security situation for journalists in the country and to mark World Press Freedom day, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani journalists shout slogans during a protest against the killing of a journalist Aziz Memon, in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Journalists in Pakistan working in the atmosphere of intimidation and harassment that adversely affects the freedom of expression in the country, a media watchdog said on Thursday, listing 91 cases, including seven murders of media practitioners in the last one year.

The Freedom Network, Pakistani non-profit monitoring the state of journalism in the country, revealed this in its annual report, “Murders, Harassment, and Assault: The Tough Wages of Journalism in Pakistan”.EFE-EPA

