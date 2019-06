History enthusiasts drive a Willy's jeep in Sainte Marie Du mont on the Normandy coast, France, 04 June 2019. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

History enthusiasts stand near Sainte Marie Du mont's church, a re-enactment of D-Day landings to Sainte Marie Du mont on the Normandy coast, France, 04 June 2019. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A man dressed as a WW2 US paratrooper looks on as C-47 Dakota planes drop parachutists in WW2 attire near the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, in Carentan, France, 05 June 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the British Army Welsh Guards regiment during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, 05 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Eugeniusz Nead, 94 from the Polish army arrives at commemoration grounds in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, 05 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Greece President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, watch a flypast during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, 05 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May speaks during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, 05 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

US WWII 101st Airborne paratrooper veteran, Tom Rice, 97, executes a commemorative tandem parachute jump over the town of Carentan near the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, in Carentan, France, 05 June 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

US WWII 101st Airborne paratrooper veteran, Tom Rice, 97, waves after completing a commemorative tandem parachute jump over the town of Carentan near the Normandy coast ahead of the 75th D-Day anniversary, in Carentan, France, 05 June 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON