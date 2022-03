96-year-old 'veterinarian for celebrities' has no intention of retiring

At 96 years old, Philippe de Wailly, also known as the “veterinarian for celebrities,” has no intention of retiring.

Wailly has been practicing for over 60 years and has treated the pets of numerous celebrities including actresses Jane Fonda and Brigitte Bardot, the French former president Jacques Chirac and the Persian Shah’s family. EFE



