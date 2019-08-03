A$AP Rocky's defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic arrives at the Stockholm court this Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, which released the US rapper from the jail where he has been held since July 3 on charges of assault in a street brawl, and allowed him to return to the US to await the verdict to be handed down within 12 days. EFE-EPA/Fredrik Persson

Renee Black (r.), mother of A$AP Rocky,leaves the Stockholm court this Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, which later released the US rapper from the jail where he has been held since July 3 on charges of assault in a street brawl, and allowed him to return to the US to await the verdict to be handed down within 12 days. EFE-EPA/Fredrik Persson

A$AP Rocky (r.) leaves the Stockholm court this Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, which released the US rapper from the jail where he has been held since July 3 on charges of assault in a street brawl, and allowed him to return to the US to await the verdict to be handed down within 12 days. EFE-EPA/Fredrik Persson

A Stockholm court this Friday released US rapper A$AP Rocky from the jail where he has been held since July 3 on charges of assault in a street brawl, and allowed him to return to the US to await the verdict to be handed down within 12 days.

The court's decision does not mean that 30-year-old Rakim Mayers and his two colleagues will be pardoned, but indicates that none of them is facing the possibility of jail time.

The decision was handed down after a 10-hour session on the third day of a trial that has had international repercussions, with US President Donald Trump interceding on behalf of the rapper.

The prosecutor had requested six months in prison for the defendants due to the injuries they inflicted on Mustafa Jafari, 19, in a June 30 altercation on a street in the Swedish capital.

The rapper's defense attorney and his crew members asked that he be pardoned and released from prison on grounds that the prosecutor had no proof that they acted together or that they attacked Jafari with a bottle.

Use of the bottle was one of the principal charges brought by the plaintiff, but the two people who witnessed the assault and testified Friday were unable to state that they saw the defendants use it to hit the victim, who suffered cuts to the forearm, a fractured rib and facial bruises.

Mayers testified on Thursday that he threw the victim to the ground, stepped on an arm and punched him to knock him down after feeling threatened, and said he wanted to avoid the confrontation and simply acted in self-defense.

The rapper's attorney, Slobodan Jovicic, said he was "satisfied" by Friday's court ruling.

"We had two goals - one goal was that my client was going to be a free man today," the lawyer said. "And then we are hoping for an acquittal in 14 days, but we have to wait and see."

Trump said, however, in a tweet minutes after hearing the verdict, that Mayers will now return to the United States.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!," the president wrote.

Mayers' detention sparked a wave of solidarity on social media in his favor, with messages of support from stars like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, followed by Trump's intercession with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen.

The Swedish chief executive repeatedly recalled that in his country the rule of judicial independence reigns, and consequently he cannot and will not intervene in the case.

Trump got right back at him.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States," the president tweeted on July 25. EFE-EPA alc/cd