Ready-to-eat dried cricket produced by the Vietnamese company Cricket One, which in January will launch a cricket meat burger in some restaurants in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's most populous city, Dec 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Eric San Juan

Cricket meat burger to be marketed by the Vietnamese company Cricket One from January in some restaurants in Ho Chi Minh, the most populous city in Vietnam, Dec 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Eric San Juan

Vietnamese company Cricket One has come up with burgers, sausages and paté containing cricket meat, known for its high nutritional value and much lower cost and ecological impact compared to other animals.

With a somewhat darker texture inside than beef, the burger that the company is set to launch in January has a taste similar to smoked meat, which combines well with the lettuce, tomato and cheese in a bread bun.EFE-EPA

esj/sc/ssk