Rats raised in captivity for human consumption in N'ziaounouan outside Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

A Liberian hunter displays the legs of a Red Deer to sell to a customer as bushmeat on a roadside in Grand Bassa County, Liberia, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Meat from wildlife locally referred to as bushmeat is cooked in a pot in a makeshift kitchen at a wet market in Lagos, Nigeria, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A Nigerian man roasts animals locally referred to as bushmeat in a makeshift kitchen at a wet market in Lagos, Nigeria, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Captured live Alligators are displayed for sale at a wet market in Lagos, Nigeria, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A Pangolin and other wildlife is displayed for sale as bushmeat at a wet market in Lagos, Nigeria, 09 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

An Ivorian man displays rats prepared for human consumption in N'ziaounouan outside Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

An Ivorian woman displays rats prepared for human consumption in N'ziaounouan outside Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

The wildlife trade in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Liberia

In Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Liberia, the meat from alligators, pangolins, deer and other wild animals are sold in some local markets.

For many families in rural areas, hunting and selling bushmeat is their only means of income.

World Animal Protection is calling to end the wildlife trade at the G20 summit this November to protect wildlife and help prevent future pandemics similar to Covid-19.

A visual story by EFE/EPA photographers Ahmed Jallanzo, Akintunde Akinleye and Legnan Koula.