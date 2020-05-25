Danielly is 22 years old; tough years spent growing up in Maré, the largest slum in Rio de Janeiro. She does not yearn for wide streets or green spaces around her. In the city of her dreams, the youth have a future, regardless of their origins.

Danielly Rodrigues, or Dani, as she is known to her friends, is a rare case for a favela resident: she has studied design, has learned Spanish and can work from home. The coronavirus cut short her wedding preparations: “I don’t know when I will go,” she says. EFE-EPA

mm-lsc-cg-cdb/ks/jt