A picture taken from a truck with an advertising billboard of the candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, prior to the presidential election day this Sunday in which Colombians are called to choose the new president between the engineer Rodolfo Hernandez and Gustavo Petro, today, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, 18 June 2022. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Businessman Rodolfo Hernández may be one step away from becoming Colombia’s next president, much to the delight of the Piedecuesta town where he was born and where, ironically, there is hardly any political campaigning for him.

On Sunday, Colombia will elect President Ivan Duque's successor in a close contest between former leftist guerrilla Gustavo Petro, and independent candidate Hernandez of the Anti-Corruption Rulers' League party. EFE