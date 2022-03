Giorgio Podesta holds up a photograph of him and his friend Irfon Higgins during the Falklands War, February 8, 2022, Olivos, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Irfon Higgins and Giorgio Podestá were on opposing sides during the Falklands War but a chance encounter in a makeshift prison blossomed into an unlikely friendship.

Four decades later, the two former soldiers connected again via Skype.

At his home in Ammanford, Wales, Irfon opens the call with a smiling “¡buenos días!” to which Giorgio, appearing on the screen from Olivos in Argentina, responds in English, “how are you?”

