Visitors watch robots during the 2022 World Robot Conference (WRC) at Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/WU HAO

Robots that care for the elderly, conduct PCR tests, and deliver packages are some of the highlights of the 2022 World Robot Conference underway in Beijing.

The event, organized between Aug.18 to 21, brings together more than 130 companies that showcase the latest advances in robotics in China, where the sector had a turnover of 83 billion yuan ($12.23 billion) in 2021.

The participants display how robots can contribute to different sectors, including the restaurant industry, medicine, elderly care, agriculture, and manufacturing. EFE