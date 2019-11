A priest gives Ganga Jal to Rajabai Parasar age 85, wife of Shivdayal Parasar, age 90, who took shelter for Moksha at Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi, India, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Rajabai, wife of Shivdayal Parasar, looks on inside a room at Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi, India, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A relative sits next to the dead body of Kodu Singh Parmar, that died inside his room at Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi, India, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Shivdayal Parasar, age 90, looks on inside his room at Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi, India, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Dead bodies lay at the holy cremation ground at the Manikarnika Ghat alongside the river Ganga, in Varanasi, India, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

After wading through the byzantine lanes of the Hindu holy city of Varanasi in India's north, there is a yellow structure with multiple rooms and a large compound just right on the banks of river Ganga where people check in to die.

It's the Kashi Labh Mukti Bhawan, in the cramped spiritual capital of Hindu India which is believed to be the gateway to salvation.