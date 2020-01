Students in the seminary of Yameatozahra, the main women's seminary in the Iranian holy city of Qom, the capital of Shi'a Islam. QOM (IRAN), 30/01/2020. EFE/ Marina Villén

Students in the seminary of Yameatozahra, the main women's seminary in the Iranian holy city of Qom, the capital of Shi'a Islam. QOM (IRAN), 30/01/2020. EFE/ Marina Villén

Students in the seminary of Yameatozahra, the main women's seminary in the Iranian holy city of Qom, the capital of Shi'a Islam. QOM (IRAN), 30/01/2020. EFE/ Marina Villén

Qom (Iran), Jan 30 (efe-epa) - From a kindergarten to a gymnasium, the main women's institute in the Iranian holy city of Qom offers its female students everything they need to dedicate their lives to studying the Shiite branch of Islam.

More than 20,000 seminarians, including some 2,000 foreigners, are currently studying for their bachelors, masters or doctorate degrees at Yameatozahra, the largest centre of Islamic studies for women in Iran.EFE-EPA