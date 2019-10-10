Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland.
A visual story by Ida Guldbaek Arentsen
A view inside a building at Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
Thule Air Base Commander Timothy J. Bos shows invited press around at Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
Buildings at Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
US soldiers show invited press around at Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
The grocery store at Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
The East Cost of Greenland, seen from an airplane over Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
A view over Thule Air Base, the United States Air Force's northernmost base, located 1,207 km (750 mi) north of the Arctic Circle, on the northwest coast of the island of Greenland, 08 October 2019 (issued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen DENMARK OUT
