An activist holds an illustration of Simon Cheng, a staff member of the consulate, during a rally outside the British Consulate General office, in Hong Kong, China, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A split second after a Chinese customs officer pressed his shoulder and elbow briefly, Samu Chan’s limbs felt weak. Then, pain set in.

The officer remained composed with a faint smile, but the Hong Kong artist realized before him stood a man with consummate martial art skills. For the next six hours, Chan was cooped up in a four-meter-square room and grilled by the officer and his colleagues before being set free.EFE-EPA

sl/jot