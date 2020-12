Nancy Guevara (25) poses in front of the monument dedicated to the minor victims of the El Mozote massacre, on December 4, 2020, in Arambala (El Salvador). Guevara lost uncles and grandparents in the massacre by the El Salvador army, 39 years ago. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

An aerial view of the Memorial Monument to Victims of El Mozote, on December 4, 2020, in Arambala (El Salvador). EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

They didn't see the blood nor the gunfire. They didn't hear the screams nor the shrapnel. They didn't flee through the streets nor did they leave behind what they had built with their own hands turning into ashes.

But everything that the brutality of the Salvadoran army destroyed in El Mozote and the surrounding areas in December 1981 was also a part of them, of their lives. EFE-EPA