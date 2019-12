People walk along a seasonally decorated street with a large numbers for the upcoming year 2020 installed at the Sokolniki park in Moscow, Russia, 24 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A view of an empty fountain in front of the main building of Moscow's State University (MGU), during a fog as the temperature rose to plus 1 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A man walks on a street in front of the main building of Moscow's State University (MGU), during a fog as the temperature rose to plus 1 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Russian capital has witnessed the hottest December in history and 2019 will likely go down as the warmest in 140 years of meteorological observations.

Not only is the temperature not dropping below zero, but there is no sign of the blanket of snow that usually covers sidewalks and parks at this time of year.