A Mar.28, 2022 photo shows the courtyard of a children rehabilitation center in the Indian capital of New Delhi. EFE/Mikaela Viqueira

A Mar.28, 2022 photo shows a volunteer holding a QR code poster to collect donations to support the education and rehabilitation of the street children in the Indian capital of New Delhi. EFE/Mikaela Viqueira

Powered by the motto “Bhiksha Nahin Shiksha” (No alms, only education), a nonprofit in India is seeking to discourage street children in the capital, New Delhi, from begging using a QR code technology.

The Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) has put up QR codes at traffic signals where beggars, particularly children, are a ubiquitous sight on Indian streets.

The nonprofit encourages people to use the QR codes, linked to a bank account, and donate to support the rehabilitation and education of more than 100 street children instead of giving them alms directly.

The novel initiative aims to ensure that, little by little, children stop begging at traffic lights because "they will not get money," SPYM director Rajesh Kumar told EFE.

(...)