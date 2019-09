A model exhibits a creation by Rag and Bone during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Models exhibit creations by Rag and Bone during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model exhibits a creation by Rag and Bone during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model exhibits a creation by Rag and Bone during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Models exhibit creations by Rag and Bone during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

New York Fashion Week kicked off Friday full of raucous colors and volume, excessive on the extravagant catwalks of Jeremy Scott and Tomo Koizumi, more toned down in those of Carlos Campos and Vivienne Hu, and very discreet in Rag & Bone.

American Jeremy Scott made his fashion show a futuristic costume party and mixed styles from head to toe: punk-style neon wigs, animal or fantasy prints with palm trees or surfer mummies, and bright finishes. EFE-EPA