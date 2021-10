Volunteers plant a tree during the afforestation of the sanitary landfill of Mallasa, within the framework of Arbor Day, in La Paz, 1 October 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

View of the sanitary landfill of Mallasa, where trees were planted as a part of the afforestation project on Arbor Day, in La Paz, 1 October 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A woman plants a tree during the afforestation of the sanitary landfill of Mallasa, within the framework of Arbor Day, in La Paz, 1 October 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

More than 30 hectares of territory in the city of La Paz that 17 years ago functioned as a sanitary landfill, is now in the process of becoming a tree sanctuary, the first of its kind in Bolivia.

The sanitary landfill concerned is located in Mallasa in La Paz. It functioned from 1991 to 2004, and that after 17 years of hard work and care has become a green space. EFE