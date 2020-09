A street in the Quinta do Ferro neighborhood, Lisbon, Portugal, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Cynthia De Benito

The inside of a home in the Quinta do Ferro neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Cynthia De Benito

A home in the Quinta do Ferro neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Cynthia De Benito

A slum in the heart of Lisbon

Three streets in the heart of Lisbon have turned into a slum neighborhood.

In the precarious buildings, which sometimes lack water, light and bathrooms, residents accustomed to fighting poverty are calling for help to survive the coronavirus pandemic.