Juventus' Douglas Costa (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Paulo Dybala (C) in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Paulo Dybala (R) and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) scores the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo jubilates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Real Madrid's Marcelo (L) jubilates with his teammate Sergio Ramos after scoring the goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter finals first leg soccer match Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid to a resounding 3-0 victory here Tuesday over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, scoring twice - the second time with a bicycle kick for the ages - and assisting on the third goal.

The Portugal international boosted his goal total for the current Champions League campaign to 14 and put the Blancos well on the way to qualifying for the semifinals as they pursue a third straight triumph in Europe's elite club competition.

Real Madrid coach Zinedane Zidane started the same squad who bested the Bianconeri 4-1 last spring in the 2017 Champions League final, leaving Gareth Bale on the bench in favor of Isco Alarcon in midfield.

And Isco was quick to repay the coach's confidence, delivering the cross that resulted in Ronaldo's first goal of the night, just three minutes into the contest.

Juve looked poised to equalize in the 22nd minute, but Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas came up with a great stop on a rocket from close range by Gonzalo Higuain.

Ten minutes later, the cross-bar saved Juve from falling behind 2-0 on a shot by Toni Kroos.

A corner in the waning minutes of the first half found Giorgio Chiellini open in front of Navas' goal, but the Juve defender flubbed the shot and Real Madrid went to the dressing room with the lead.

Juve were aggressive after the break and an attack by Paulo Dybala in the 55th minute forced Sergio Ramos into a foul that will keep the Blancos defender out of the second leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Just as the initiative appeared to be shifting to Juventus, Chiellini and keeper Gianluigi Buffon combined to mishandle what should have been an easy clearance, setting the stage for Ronaldo to work his magic.

The ball rolled to Dani Carvajal and he delivered a cross to Cristiano, whose perfectly executed bicycle kick found the back of the net before Buffon could stir.

After a moment of stunned silence, a sprinkling of applause grew into a standing ovation for Ronaldo from the Juve supporters.

As if going down 2-0 with 23 minutes left wasn't bad enough, the Bianconeri found themselves reduced to 10 men just minutes later after Dybala was sent off for a second yellow card.

Marcelo, with an assist from Ronaldo, made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

For Juve, it was only the second defeat in their last 76 matches at home.