A view of a facility where teachers conduct online tutorials with students in need of assistance through a hotline program, in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 12 October 2020 (issued 15 October 2020). EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines has closed its classrooms until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready and has imposed a distance learning model full of challenges for thousands of families with few resources, but a "call center" with 70 teachers, is available from Monday to Friday to resolve student doubts about the new normal through phone or chat.

"This school year is going to be really difficult for us teachers and especially for the students. With this program, we try to facilitate the learning," said Rochel Gumangan, a 26-year-old teacher hired to participate in the Tele-Aral program, an initiative of the Taguig city council, one of the wealthiest of the 17 cities that make up the metropolitan area of ??Manila. EFE-EPA

sga/dss/tw