Balenciaga's former model Lolita Laporta shows a b&w picture depicting her as she celebrates her 103th birthday at her home in Barcelona, Spain, 13 April 2022.EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Lolita Laporta, a former model for Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, became the fashion house’s oldest former model as she celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday.

It has been over 60 years since she retired from the profession, but you can tell the TV crew’s attention and camera lens are not something she is intimidated by.

“I haven't dressed up at all,” she tells Efe, playfully.

Photographs of her modeling for Balenciaga and other major fashion houses hang around her home in Barcelona, in which she lives alone with her dog Faruk, a rebellious Yorkshire.

(...)