Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), during their meeting on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK/POOL

In a hyperconnected world, three nationalistic leaders, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and India’s Narendra Modi, have started using digital tactics to control and manipulate public opinion, discredit their political opponents and divide society while cultivating their own public images as strongmen and defenders of their respective nations.

Although the use of propaganda and the manipulation of information are tools as ancient as politics and war, the development of new technologies and new media, as well as the democratization of the internet and big data, have increased their impact to levels that would have been impossible to fathom 20 years ago. EFE-EPA