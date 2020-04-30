A Brazilian scientist works at the immunology laboratory of the University of Sao Paulo Medical School's Heart Institute during an Efe visit to that facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 17 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira/File

Southern California resident Abbi Kailin told Efe she has no plans to be inoculated against Covid-19 if a vaccine is developed against that respiratory disease, which has been blamed for nearly 200,000 deaths worldwide over the past few months.

Kailin told Efe her objections stem from her mistrust of political power and from a bad experience with vaccines by a family close to her parents, who subsequently decided not to inoculate any of their own children and instead opted for "natural immunization" based on a careful diet and daily vitamin supplements.

"I don't trust the government at all. I don't trust anything that they say," the young woman told Efe. "I've never believed in (vaccines). I'm perfectly healthy. I'm the baby of five kids and all of us are extremely healthy and we've never gotten flu shots. I just don't believe in them at all and I think that you don't need to get them and I don't think they do anything well for you."