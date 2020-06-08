A view of a defaced statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, after it was set on fire and smeared with red paint, in Ekeren, Antwerp, Belgium, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis has ignited anti-racist movements the world over, not least in Belgium where attention has turned to effigies of former King Leopold II and the abuses carried out under his reign in the modern-day Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lawmakers in the regional parliament in Brussels have petitioned the capital’s city’s government to begin a process of decolonization of public spaces by moving statues of Leopold II (1835-1909) to museums and changing the names of streets and squares honoring him. EFE-EPA

pbn-cm/jt/ks